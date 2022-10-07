H.S. Football Roundup: Murphy, Hilltoppers Rally At BHS; North Country Nipped In Fair Haven

BURLINGTON — Quinn Murphy ran for 174 yards and compiled three total touchdowns, the St. J Academy defense stood tall and the Hilltoppers escaped Burlington High School’s Buck Hard Field with a come-from-behind 21-13 victory over the SeaWolves on Friday night.
Murphy, the senior quarterback, ran for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter — from 9 and 32 yards — helping St. J rally from a 13-7 deficit against the Burlington/South Burlington cooperative club and ending the Hilltoppers’ three-game losing streak.
“A huge win,” Academy coach Rich Alercio said.
The Hilltoppers (3-3) return home next Friday for a senior-night clash with Rutland.
Down 21-13, the SeaWolves had one final drive to tie the game. Facing a fourth-and-20, the hosts converted on a miracle deep throw that was tipped and hauled in by a SW receiver at the SJA 40. They then moved the ball to the 11 before the St. J defense made one final stand on fourth down to seal the important victory.
Sam Parris scored both touchdowns for the SeaWolves (1-5), who led 13-7 after Parris’ second rushing TD of the night, a 1-yard score in the third quarter.
Murphy finished the night with 23 rushes for 174 yards and two scores. He also was 13 of 21 passing for 97 yards, including a 44-yard strike to Alejandro Orozco with 2:29 to play in the first quarter for the game’s first points.
A Murphy fumble in the second quarter led to the hosts’ first score, a 2-yard Parris TD that made it a 7-6 ballgame.
Down 13-7, Murphy marched his club down the field and scored from 9 yards out with 7:08 left in regulation. Orozco hit the extra point to put SJA up 14-13.
After forcing a SeaWolves punt, the Hilltoppers moved the ball quickly before Murphy faked a jet sweep and burst through the middle for a 32-yard TD and a 21-13 lead with 1:50 to play.
“The offensive line opened holes and Quinn and John Kelley ran the ball well,” Alercio said. “We played great pass defense in the secondary and controlled the line of scrimmage up front.”
Kelley finished with 62 rushing yards on seven carries.
NOTE: St. J played without two-way starter Gavynn Kenney-Young. His status with the team is unknown.
DIVISION II
FAIR HAVEN 14, NORTH COUNTRY 12: In Fair Haven, Hayden Boivin ran in two touchdowns and had a defensive fumble recovery but a pair of failed two-point attempts put the Falcons in a tough spot as North Country lost for the second straight week after beginning its season 4-0.
Boivin ran wide to the left before ducking in from 6 yards out for the game’s first score with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter. Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton connected with Phil Bean for a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of the second to take a 7-6 lead.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half. North Country’s trio of quarterbacks, Boivin, Watson Laffoon and Tate Parker each threw an interception and Parker and Ryder Descheneau picked off Slater throws on the defensive end.
Fair Haven struck first out of the locker room, Buxton finding Carson Babbie from just two yards to stretch the lead to 14-6 with 5:08 left in the third. Boivin took advantage of a lead block from Justin Young and turned a quarterback keeper into a 39-yard touchdown with 7:02 left in the game.
Now 14-12 and looking to tie, NC elected to go for two but to no avail. The Falcon offense wouldn’t see the ball again as they fell to 4-2 on the season.
Next up is the Barrel Bowl, a Kingdom clash with Lyndon on Thursday night in Newport at 7 p.m.
