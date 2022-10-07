H.S. Football Roundup: Murphy, Hilltoppers Rally At BHS; North Country Nipped In Fair Haven
Buy Now

St. Johnsburyquarterback Quinn Murphy darts upfield during a game with Burr and Burton in a Division I football clash at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BURLINGTON — Quinn Murphy ran for 174 yards and compiled three total touchdowns, the St. J Academy defense stood tall and the Hilltoppers escaped Burlington High School’s Buck Hard Field with a come-from-behind 21-13 victory over the SeaWolves on Friday night.

Murphy, the senior quarterback, ran for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter — from 9 and 32 yards — helping St. J rally from a 13-7 deficit against the Burlington/South Burlington cooperative club and ending the Hilltoppers’ three-game losing streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.