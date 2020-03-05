H.S. football: Six local players named to 2020 Vermont Shrine team

St. J Academy's Wilder Hudson, Hunter Palmieri, Trey Alercio and coach Rich Alercio watch the coin toss prior to the 115th playing of The Game at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Six Northeast Kingdom football players — five from St. Johnsbury Academy and one from North Country Union, will represent Vermont at this summer’s 67th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.

The game, pitting senior all-stars from New Hampshire and the Green Mountain state will be held on Aug. 1 at the newly named Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University. Kickoff is slated for 5:30.

