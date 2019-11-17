H.S. football: South slices up North in senior all-star clash

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
CASTLETON — Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick totaled four touchdowns, Middlebury’s Ian Ploof set the early tone with a pair of scores on fumble recoveries and the South senior all-stars rose up for a 47-9 victory over the North in the annual high school football exhibition series at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After Millerick opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD pass to Bellows Falls’ Dylan Clark, Ploof made his impact with two scoop-and-scores, the former coming on a punt.
