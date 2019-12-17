The coach who’s turned St. Johnsbury Academy into a perennial contender in Division I high school football will lead Vermont’s squad in the 67th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.

The Hilltoppers’ Rich Alercio earned the nod to lead the Green Mountain State’s top graduated senior all-stars when the long-running Twin State showdown resumes next summer, Shrine Bowl organizers announced on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.