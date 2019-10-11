Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NEWPORT — Second-half woes again came back to haunt the North Country Falcons, who fell 42-21 Friday at Veterans Stadium to the Bellows Falls Terriers.
The Falcons did hang with Bellows Falls into the second half. A 1-yard run by Shawn Fearino with 9:29 left in regulation made it a 27-21 ballgame, but the Terriers scored two more TDs with 7:44 and 2:35 left, both by Jed Lober (three TDs, 152 yards rushing) for a 40-21 lead. A safety with 1:29 to go wrapped up the scoring.
