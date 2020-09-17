BETHLEHEM — Spenser Stevens was in a groove.
The left-handed Littleton senior had three birdies and an eagle on an overcast Thursday afternoon at Maplewood Golf Course, leading the Crusaders to a 50-30 dual-match victory over Woodsville.
With foliage seeping in around the course, Stevens lit up the par-36 front nine to finish with a Stableford system score of 31, equivalent to 4-under par.
A contender for the Division IV state individual title, Stevens’ best shot of the day came on the par-4 fifth, burying a wedge from 80 yards for eagle.
“Spenser had a pretty good day,” LHS coach Sam Natti said.
The Stableford scoring system used Thursday included 1 point for a double bogey, 2 for a bogey, 3 for par, 4 for birdie and 5 for eagle. The state championship later this fall will use a stroke-play format.
Littleton’s other players included Brenton Cleaves (10), Christian Demoras (6) and Trevor Collins (2). Woodsville had three players shoot 8, including Jackson Horn, Anna Macintyre and Mackenzie Kingsbury. Mike Hogan finished with 6 points and Noah Titerinko 5 for the Engineers.
Littleton will only play regional teams White Mountains and Woodsville during the regular season because of the ongoing pandemic.
The Crusaders defeated Woodsville by 10 strokes at Blackmount last Friday. The two teams will lock horns again on Tuesday at Mt. Washington (4 p.m.).
