H.S. Hockey: Ex-Falcons Standout Roberge Picked To Lead Vikings

LYNDON CENTER — A former North Country Union standout had landed at Lyndon Institute.
Jeremy Roberge will take the reins of the Vikings boys hockey program, the school revealed on Tuesday.
“Hockey has always been a major part of my life,” said Roberge, who graduated from NCU in 2017. “And I look forward to taking the next step to continue to be involved in the sport. My goal is for my players to become better athletes on the ice and better people off the ice as well. I know what having a good coach did for me as a player and as a person. I look forward to being a role model as the next hockey coach at Lyndon Institute.”
The 31-year-old Roberge takes over for Chris Meunier, who stepped down in May after turning the dormant Vikings program into one of Division II’s top contenders in just three seasons.
Meunier posted a three-year overall record of 40-24-2 and went undefeated against rival St. J Academy in seven games. In 2018, he led the Vikings to their first state final appearance since 1993, then tied a program-record for regular-season wins (13) this past winter.
Roberge will bring his own expertise from a standout high school career at North Country. A four-year goaltender for the Falcons, he was an All-State selection his junior and senior year and was twice invited to the Hockey Night in Boston Summer Showcase.
Roberge has been involved in coaching hockey and baseball at various levels over the past few years and is ready for the natural progression to varsity athletics.
“We are happy to welcome Jeremy into the LI community,” said Eric Berry, Lyndon’s athletics director. “He was an accomplished goalie during his playing days at North Country Union, taking his team to the finals twice. He also reflects the mission of LI’s Core Values — respect for self, others, and Lyndon Institute and responsibility to become accomplished learners, creative thinkers, and compassionate community members.”
Roberge lives with his wife, Emily, and son, Tucker, in Newport.
“I will stress team culture,” Roberge said. “We win as a team and we lose as a team. I want players to understand they each have a role and that doing just that makes the team as a whole better. Players making good fundamental plays and having good habits win games.
“Hockey sense is by far the most important aspect of the game. ‘How do you get that or improve on that?’ Fundamentals, hard work and playing as a team.”
