H.S. Hockey: Hilltoppers, Blades Have New Coaches

LYNDON CENTER — Silenced a year ago by COVID and building issues, Fenton Chester Arena is back to resounding with the sounds of blades on the ice, pucks whacking off the dashers and sticks dueling for possession.
Yes, the cold air is here and so is the Dec. 11 reopening of the venerable arena, which is hosting a full slate of games from LAYHA teams to St. Johnsbury Academy, the Kingdom Blades and the Lyndon Institute/North Country combined boys team.
The regular season is scheduled to begin with a boys varsity doubleheader on Dec. 11 with Hartford visiting St. Johnsbury at 3 followed by Burlington visiting Lyndon at 6.
There are new coaches behind the benches of the Hilltoppers and Blades. Bob Reardon, who coached SJA from 2012-14, is back for a second stint, while Shaun Mosher is the new Blades coach.
St. Johnsbury: After Dick Emery replaced Reardon, Bob took a couple of years off, “then I helped out Dick for the next three-four years,” coaching the team, he said on Dec. 3. This time around, “it was almost a last-minute thing, I reached out in November when they were looking for someone and said I’d be glad to help out.”
During his off-time Reardon became a referee, working college and juniors (U-22) games “in southern N.H., Maine – really New England,” he noted.
“We’ve got the rink back and the boys are looking forward to a good season,” he added. “It was almost like a year off last year with COVID. The numbers are good, we have two deep lines, one that will be learning, a returning goalie…”
As of Thursday, Dec. 3 SJA had had two practices at FCA in gearing up for their Dec. 11 opener.
Kingdom Blades: Shaun Mosher takes over from Jim Davis as coach this year, and the Blades have been practicing in preparation for their Dec. 8 season opener at Hartford.
Lyndon had been the Blades’ “host” school since its 2016 debut, but St. Johnsbury is now in that role “based on the number of athletes,” Hilltoppers athletic director John Lenzini said. “The vast majority of players last season were from the Academy, and after talking with LI, we’re now the host school.”
“I’ve been coaching youth hockey for the past 12 years, and was thrilled to be chosen to coach this team,” Mosher stated via email. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching a few of the sophomores — Alexandra Mosher, Brooke-Lynn Choinere and Sarah Tanner — during their youth hockey days.”
The team’s assistant coach is Sydney Minnehan from St. Johnsbury and goalie coach, Vika Simons from North Country.
The Blades are both young and experienced. They have 11 returning players. Thus far there are three players from LI on the roster. Five skaters, four eighth-graders and a freshman are also trying out from North Country, said NC athletic director Phil Joyal, as well as one player each from Danville and Lake Region.
“This is a talented team, with great leadership, and also a younger team, with 8th- through 10th-graders ready to step up and have important roles on this team,” Mosher said.
