Daniel Lanoue celebrates after scoring the game-winner in OT as Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Daniel Lanoue, center, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winner in OT as Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Daniel Lanoue, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winner in OT as Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Daniel Lanoue, center, is congratulated by teammates Duncan D'Olmpio, left, and Ashton Gould after scoring the game-winner in OT as Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Conlon St. John reacts after making a penalty shot save late in the third period as Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in overtime in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Conlon St. John stops a penalty shot attempt by Jack Pattison late in the third period as Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in overtime in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LI goaltender Conlon St. John is congratulated following a 30 save effort as Lyndon Institute beat Brattleboro 3-2 in overtime in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Martin Rudolf goes to the Vikings' bench after scoring a first-period goal as Lyndon Institute beat Brattleboro 3-2 in overtime in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Lyndon Institute beats Brattleboro 3-2 in overtime in a Division II hockey showdown at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LYNDON CENTER — Daniel Lanoue scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Lyndon Institute beat Brattleboro 3-2 in a game between Division II contenders at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday.
Conlon St. John made 30 saves and stopped a penalty shot late in the third period as the Vikings (10-3) won their eighth straight.
