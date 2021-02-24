BARRE — Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy normally square off in front of a raucous crowd at Fenton Chester Arena.
Not this year.
With FCA closed during COVID-19, the rivalry game was moved to neutral ice at the B.O.R. Arena in Barre.
Traveling an hour west on Route 2, the Vikings made themselves at home.
Nick Matteis notched a hat trick, Daniel Lanoue added two goals and Levi Machell also scored as LI won 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon.
Conlon St. John had 22 saves for Lyndon (3-1), which next plays at Missisquoi at 7:15 on Saturday night.
“You know it’s the same sheet of ice, same dimensions, same space between the nets,” said LI head coach Jeremy Roberge. “I don’t think these kids really care where they play, as long as they can play.”
Viktor Pallasvesa (two goals, one assist), Ethan Howell (one goal, one assist), Nate Adams (three assists) and Gehrig Beck (one goal) paced the Hilltoppers, who face Burr and Burton at Hartford on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.
St. J (0-4) jumped out to a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game on a goal by Pallasvesa.
The advantage was short lived. Lyndon answered with six straight tallies to pull ahead 6-1 early in the third period.
“We let them get too many bodies in front and they beat us to the puck,” said SJA head coach Dick Emery.
Lyndon committed eight penalties and was outshot 26-19.
Fortunately, St. John and the LI defense limited the damage.
After allowing St. J to score a power-play goal in the opening minutes, the Vikings’ penalty kill went 6-for-6 the rest of the way.
“I wasn’t pleased with the number of penalties we had,” Roberge said. “I really think we really need to clean that up; we don’t want to play in a penalty kill the whole time.
Two of the LI’s captains, Matteis and Lanoue set the tone for the Vikings.
They each scored in the first period to give Lyndon momentum, Lanoue at 8:23 to knot it at 1-1 and Matteis at 6:48 — on a long shot from beyond the blue line — to put LI up 2-1.
In addition to their offense, they also played tough on the defensive end. Matteis had four blocked shots.
“Like I tell the kids those blocked shots, those hits, those poke checks, those sacrificing your body for the play. That’s what it takes to win the game.” Roberge said. “It’s not just about what you put up on the scoreboard; it’s also the little things. I think that sets an example for the rest of the team.”
Without the fans, the rivalry wasn’t the same.
However, LI players found a way to get motivated.
“The unfortunate thing is for the families and the fans. But I think the rivalry speaks for itself. It always has,” Roberge said.
LI’s play spoke loudest on Wednesday.
Without a crowd, Vikings players fed off each other.
Roberge hopes they bring the same spirit to the final four games of their COVID-shortened eight-game schedule.
“I try to tell the players if we can approach every game like it’s a rivalry game, we’re going to do great because they always step up for rivalry games,” he said.
