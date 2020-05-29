Chris Meunier is trading in ice time for family time.
Lyndon Institute’s hockey coach stepped down on May 22, leaving his post after turning the dormant Vikings program into one of Division II’s top contenders in just three seasons.
Meunier, who works full time as an IT services account manager and has a pair of teenagers, Cam and Carrie, at home ready to “spread their wings,” the Littleton resident said at this moment he didn’t have enough time to give Lyndon hockey everything it deserved.
“I have teenagers and needed to give them more time,” Meunier said Thursday on his 53rd birthday. “Spending seven days a week, 60-plus hours a week with hockey and my job, it was just too much.”
He leaves the Vikings far better than he found them.
Meunier posted a three-year overall record of 40-24-2 (5-3 in postseason) and went undefeated against rival St. J Academy in seven games, including beating the Hilltoppers in a first-round playoff clash in 2019.
In his debut season in 2018, he led the Vikings to their first state final appearance since 1993. Lyndon then reached the final four in 2019, and this winter tied a program-record for regular-season wins (13) before being knocked out in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Before Meunier, LI hockey did not have a winning season since 2000, also its last final four appearance.
“Chris is an excellent coach,” said Vikings athletics director Eric Berry. “He runs structured practices and you can really see his team’s improvement by the end of the season for all of his teams. And they compete in one of the toughest divisions in hockey.”
Meunier is a former Essex High School standout who reached two championship games as a player for the D-I Hornets, winning in 1984. He also played three years of college football at UMass-Lowell and played and coached hockey while living in Texas.
More recently, he got the itch to get back in the game.
“I love the game and I knew I could help the program, and I had the time,” Meunier said of his decision to pursue the LI coaching job three years ago. “I played a lot of hockey in my day and I wanted a way to give back. When the job opened up, I met up with Paul Wheeler and Doug D’Olimpio and it was just the right opportunity.
“I am going to miss coaching the kids and more importantly helping them become better young men. There’s much more to it than hockey. … But it’s four straight months of very long weeks and it puts my family through a lot and myself through a lot. I just want more time with my family before my kids go their own way.”
The New Hampshire coach was not at LI for long, but he made an impact in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I will really miss building relationships with the players and people in the community and all the challenges that go with it,” Meunier said. “I am going to miss the excitement of the game, building practice plans and watching the players improve while gaining confidence in themselves.”
