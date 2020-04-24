H.S. hoops: Cass exits Colebrook Academy a champion

Win or lose, Steve Cass had his mind made up.
Just before tipoff of the Division IV girls basketball championship on March 6, the longtime Colebrook Academy coach turned to assistant Duane Call and said, ‘This is it. I think this is my last game.’”
Cass’ revelation caught Call off guard.
“I had heard rumors he was going to retire and I know he said some things to others, but there was never anything in stone,” Call said, who’s worked alongside Cass the last 12 seasons. “I honestly didn’t think he would really leave until after next year.
“He never says too much to me pregame, so when he told me, ‘I think this is my last game,’ I was like, ‘wow, you picked a real nice time to bring that up.’”
It turned out to be a fairy-tale finish for the 51-year-old Cass.
His top-seeded, undefeated Mohawks toppled good friend Russ Wilcox and his Woodsville Engineers 47-36 to bring Colebrook its first girls hoops title in the program’s 107-year history.
After 14 seasons, Cass walks away a champion.
“As a coach you always dream about going out winning your last game,” said Buddy Trask, Colebrook’s longtime boys basketball coach and the school’s former athletics director. “It can’t get any better than that.”
Cass, who officially resigned his coaching post two weeks ago and plans on retiring as the Colebrook Chief of Police next year, cited his desire to spend more time with his grandchildren.
“It was a litany of things, I’ve got young grandchildren now [four of them], and I want to be able to travel around the holidays,” Cass said. “I have a 2-year old grandchild that I didn’t get to see over the holidays and that was the biggest thing.
“When I tell my kids we’ve got practice or a tournament over the holidays, it just doesn’t seem right for just me to go.”
A former Marine who coached with a military-mindset, Cass was tough, but fair on his players. He was a good listener and motivator.
“He got the most out of his kids,” said longtime Littleton girls hoops coach Dale Prior, a close friend of Cass for the past 12 years.
And Cass always wanted his players to have the spotlight.
“Like I say to everybody, it’s not about me, it’s all about the kids,” Cass said. “Through the years I’ve coached a lot of kids, some are nurses on the front lines fighting COVID-19, some are area school teachers. There are so many who have been successful, honor students, three-sports athletes. Just so many good kids. The one thing I’ll remember most is that the kids call me coach, they don’t call me chief or cop. Players still contact me to talk about things and that makes me feel good.
“One of the higher highlights of working in law enforcement was that I had a chance to be part of this basketball program and to be a part of these kids’ lives. I am very proud of the girls that won this season, but I am also proud of this program as a whole.”
Cass, a 1987 Colebrook graduate, spent two years as an assistant before taking over the girls program from Rob Maxwell in 2006.
“He went into it head first,” said Trask. “Over the years he improved in his trade.”
Cass finishes with an overall record of 241-76, a .760 winning percentage. He reached five state finals, made eight trips to the semifinals and went to the quarterfinals in every season except one.
Cass never had a team seeded lower than eighth going into the playoffs and ends with a career postseason mark of 26-13.
He twice earned D-IV coach of the year honors.
Like all great programs, Cass had strong assistant coaches by his side — Katie Parker [who started in 2002] and Call [the past 12 seasons].
“We both applied for the job way back when and we discussed then that whoever gets it, the other one has to stay on, and it would be a team effort. And that’s how it’s been the last 14 years, a team effort,” Parker said. “He always wants to do what’s best for the players. He wanted to make sure these guys excelled and put out their best effort. And it paid off. The program has been very successful.”
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching with him the last 12 years,” Call said. “He worked hard during the season. He’d start calling and texting me three weeks before the season and not a day would go by that I wouldn’t hear from him before and after games about strategy, about how things went.
“He’s really good about listening to advice, dissecting things and he wasn’t afraid to try something different.”
Cass is retiring despite a talented group coming back, including two 1,000-point scoring juniors in Sage Smith and Samantha Howe and six underclassmen, including five freshman (standout point guard Mackenzie Scherer is the lone graduating senior this spring).
It says a lot about Cass.
“Some are going to look at it like he’s going out on top, but that’s not the type of person he is,” Prior said. “He wanted to set the next coach up for success.”
Cass is leaving Colebrook better than he found it. And there was no better way to end it.
“What makes Steve’s last season special is this team was very special,” Parker said.
“He could not retire in a better way,” Call said. “He’s been trying for many years to win the school’s first championship. And to walk away with a solid team coming back to boot? It’s just a storybook ending for him and it just doesn’t get any better.”
