GROVETON — The Colebrook girls beat Groveton 54-41 while the Groveton boys beat White Mountains 51-36 in the finals of the Groveton Holiday tournament on Saturday. It was the Mohawks’ third Groveton tourney title in four years.

WMR outdid Berlin 38-19 in the girls consolation on the strength of Avi Challinor’s 11 points and eight rebounds, while the Colebrook boys toppled Berlin 52-43, paced by Malik McKinnon’s 17 points and Carson Rancourt’s 16.

