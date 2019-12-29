Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Colebrook girls won the Groveton Holiday Tournament for the third time in the past four years. Kneeling in front, from left are Sage Smith (tourney MVP), Mackenzie Scherer and Sam Howe. Standing: Sierra Riff, Shyanna Fuller, Arianna Lord, Emma McKeage and Sara Fernald. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
The Groveton holiday all-tournament selections were Colebrook's Daegan Riff, WMR's Brody LaBounty and Jackson Curtis, Groveton's Matt St. Cyr and MVP Josh Wheelock. Absent from the photo was Berlin's Jalen Lacasse. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
GROVETON — The Colebrook girls beat Groveton 54-41 while the Groveton boys beat White Mountains 51-36 in the finals of the Groveton Holiday tournament on Saturday. It was the Mohawks’ third Groveton tourney title in four years.
WMR outdid Berlin 38-19 in the girls consolation on the strength of Avi Challinor’s 11 points and eight rebounds, while the Colebrook boys toppled Berlin 52-43, paced by Malik McKinnon’s 17 points and Carson Rancourt’s 16.
