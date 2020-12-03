H.S. Hoops: Colebrook’s Trask Sitting Out Season To Focus On Health

For the first time in 40 years, Buddy Trask won’t be pacing the Colebrook sidelines.
Diagnosed with prostate cancer a month ago, the 66-year-old Hall of Fame coach will sit out the 2020-21 basketball season to focus on his health.
“Like with anything else, I’ve got to deal with it and move on,” said Trask, who will be having surgery on Jan. 15. “Hopefully, by February/March, my health will be back to normal.”
Trask, who has coached the Mohawks since the 1980-81 season, has 599 wins and three state championships while leading the small New Hampshire North Country school to 12 final fours and six state finals.
He plans to return next season.
“After 44 years of coaching basketball, I certainly already miss it,” Trask said. “All the people are saying, ‘if this is going to be the year you miss, this is it.’ But if you’re a coach, you want to be there when things are bad. I want to be with the kids this season, but unfortunately, I won’t be with them.
“Life throws you curveballs all the time. I will get through this and I fully intend to be back.”
Ryan Call will serve as the interim head coach this winter. The 30-year-old former Mohawks three-sport star is the school’s athletics director and boys soccer coach. He was the 2008 Class S Player of the Year his senior hoops season, leading the Mohawks to state championships in soccer, basketball and baseball.
“Ryan has always been team-first with things and he will keep in place what has been successful,” Trask said. “Ryan has handled himself well with the soccer program and it’s all the same kids. His basketball knowledge is incredible and he knows what needs to be done.”
Call will join his dad, Duane, as a first-time varsity hoops coach. A longtime assistant, Duane was named the Mohawks varsity girls coach in April, taking over for Steve Cass. The latter guided Colebrook to its first girls basketball title in the program’s 107-year history.
The Mohawks boys team finished 12-10 last season, exiting the playoffs after a quarterfinal loss at Littleton. The Mohawks lost two senior starters to graduation.
“Filling in for someone like Buddy is impossible,” Ryan Call said. “What he’s accomplished in 45 years, nobody matches up to his resume. Coaching basketball is his life.
“I’ll step in for a season and we will do the best we can.”
