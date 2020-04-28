It was an easy call.
Duane Call is right for the job.
A longtime fixture in both of Colebrook Academy’s basketball programs, Call was named the Mohawks varsity girls hoops coach last Wednesday.
He succeeds Steve Cass, the 14-year leader who recently stepped down after guiding Colebrook to its first girls basketball title in the program’s 107-year history.
“Duane’s a student of the game,” Cass said. “He’s very dynamic in his basketball knowledge. If something is not working, he’ll definitely figure it out. It was a blessing to have him as an assistant coach over the years.
“You couldn’t get a better person for a high school basketball coach. In my opinion he should be coaching at a much higher level.”
The 57-year-old Call spent 12 seasons working alongside Cass in the girls program while simultaneously working as the boys junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant under Buddy Trask the past 17 seasons.
Call is ready for a lead role.
“I’ve been an assistant for 17 years, I felt it was time to be a head coach,” he said.
Call will have some big shoes to fill.
Cass won 76% of his games, compiling an overall record of 241-76. He reached five state finals and four in the last eight years. He also led the Mohawks to the final four eight times and went to the quarterfinals in every one of his 14 seasons except one.
Call was Cass’ right-hand man for a majority of the ride.
“Colebrook has had a good run, and it’s always a challenge to keep teams competitive,” Call said. “Whenever you lose players, can you keep the team going? We’ve been successful for a while. The challenge is to maintain that.”
The cupboard won’t be empty.
Call will have two 1,000-point scorers in guard Sage Smith and forward Samantha Howe returning for their senior seasons, along with a junior and five sophomores who were on this year’s roster.
Colebrook will have to overcome the graduation of standout senior leader and point guard Mackenzie Scherer.
“It’s great to have that talent back,” Call said. “There will be a lot of pressure on the team and people will be expecting us to get back to the final and probably repeat, but it’s never as it easy as it sounds. The one player [Scherer] we are losing was a huge part of the team’s success, so we’ll have to figure out how to make adjustments without her and deal with the pressure.”
Call grew up in the North Country. He graduated from Groveton, His wife, Nancy, went to Colebrook. Their two kids, Ryan (2008) and Kristen (2011), were former standout athletes at Colebrook Academy.
Ryan, 30, the current athletics director at CA, was the Class S Player of the Year in hoops his senior season. He was a part of three Colebrook boys championship teams that season in 2008 (soccer, basketball, baseball).
“When they won those championships in all three sports, Duane was was on the ground level for all those,” said Trask, who just finished his 44th season of coaching the Colebrook boys. “He coached those kids at the youth level, elementary school and junior high.”
Kristen is the girls junior high coach in Colebrook. Duane hopes to add her to the varsity staff to work alongside his top assistant Katie Parker, who has been with the program since 2002.
Duane began coaching because of his kids.
“When my son got old enough to play at the team level, I started coaching and moved up with him in all three sports,” Call said. “I just love being around the kids and the game. I love the challenge and the competition of it all.”
When the Colebrook girls program was in a need of an assistant coach, Call hopped on board [his daughter was a sophomore on the team that season], despite his full-time responsibility in the boys program.
“I didn’t know how it would go coaching boys and girls at same time and I didn’t expect to be here all this time,” Call said. “I figured I’d be with the girls three years, but I enjoyed it so much I just kept going.”
Now Call has his first hoops head coaching job.
“It was definitely a difficult decision to leave the boys program after 17 years,” Call said. “It was a great run being part of the boys program and working alongside Buddy. It was a tough decision, but I think it’s what’s best for both programs.”
“Right now, there could not have been a better hire than Duane,” Trask said. “He’s very conscientious of doing things the right way. He’s very much a worker; how many people do you know that is an assistant coach for two programs. He works for the state with a full-time job, then comes home and spends hours coaching basketball every night.
“He’s very good at devising schemes on offense and defense for what particular group of players he has at the time. And he’s very conscientious about developing our programs at the youth level. The girls program is in good hands. I am going to miss him big-time.”
The reigning champs have a new coach. And continuity.
“It absolutely will be a seamless transition,” Cass said. “He’s prepared.”
