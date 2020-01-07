Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
White Mountains' Jack Curtis leaps through a bevy of Berlin defenders, including Jacob Mercier (22), during the Spartans' victory Tuesday night. Curtis finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
White Mountains' Jack Curtis leaps through a bevy of Berlin defenders, including Jacob Mercier (22), during the Spartans' victory Tuesday night. Curtis finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
White Mountains' Tyler Hicks gets through the Berlin defense for two of his 12 points Tuesday night. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
WHITEFIELD — On a triple-double from Jacks Curtis, White Mountains overpowered Division III rival Berlin 59-27 on Tuesday.
Curtis fired in 20 points, hauled in 13 rebounds and handed off 10 assists while collecting six steals. Avery Hazelton used his height advantage for 14 points and the third Spartan in double figures was Tyler Hicks, who had 12 points and five rebounds.
