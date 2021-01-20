H.S. Hoops: Howe, Smith Fuel Colebrook In Berlin

BERLIN — Colebrook’s dynamic senior duo filled the stat sheet in the lone local contest Wednesday night.
Samantha Howe had 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals and Sage Smith added 21 points, eight steals and seven assists in Colebrook’s 59-44 win over Berlin.
Emma McKeage tallied seven points while Sierra Riff hauled in 11 boards for the defending champion Mohawks (2-0), who ran their win streak to 23 games.
The game was square 12-all after the first frame, but Colebrook went ahead 24-19 at the break and then busted the game open with a 24-11 third-quarter run.
Madison Cussan had a team-high 16 points for Berlin.
Colebrook hosts Groveton on Friday at 5.
CA (2-0): Sage Smith 10-1-21, Samantha Howe 11-3-25, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 3-1-7, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 1-0-2. Totals: 27-FG 5-10-FT 59.
BERLIN (1-1): Pearce 3-0-7, Goulet 1-0-3, Balderama 4-4-12, Bourbeau 0-1-1, McCormick 1-0-2, Woodward 1-1-3, Cussan 7-0-16. Totals: 17-FG 7-17-FT 44.
CA 12 12 24 11 — 59
BHS 12 7 11 14 — 44
3-Point FG: B 3 (Pearce, Cussan 2). Team Fouls: C 14, B 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.