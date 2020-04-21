H.S. hoops: Natti hangs up whistle in Lisbon to advance career in Groveton

Lisbon basketball coach Sam Natti is headed to Groveton High School.
He’ll bring his wisdom, but not his whistle.
Natti, who led the Panthers varsity hoops program for the last nine seasons, including winning a Division IV title in 2013, stepped down Monday to become the assistant principal at Groveton.
For the 37-year-old Natti, who has spent the past six years as a fifth- and sixth-grade special education teacher at Littleton’s Lakeway Elementary School, it was a tough choice, but a move he couldn’t pass up.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, especially with the guys on the team coming back next season. But it was a good career opportunity for me,” said Natti, the Landaff father of two who graduated from Lisbon in 2001. “I am moving into administration and that’s something I’ve wanted to do. Groveton is a good school and I am thrilled for the opportunity.
“It would be too much for me to try and get back to practice in Lisbon every night. It wouldn’t be fair to have to short-change the players. It was a hard decision, but it makes sense for my career.”
It will be the second stint at Groveton for Natti, who taught there for two years early in his career.
“Working in administration will be a good change,” he said. “A challenge professionally.”
He rose to the challenge as Lisbon’s hoops coach.
In Natti’s second season in charge, he helped guide the sixth-seeded Panthers to an improbable title run behind star Chad Knighton and Mike Heath. The Panthers toppled No. 4 Derryfield 38-36 to claim the D-IV crown.
After a handful of lean years, the Panthers were climbing. They finished 9-9 in the regular season and were the No. 12 seed in the tournament this winter. They had four starters coming back next season.
“What I’ll miss the most is the day-to-day work with the guys, especially with this group I had coming back,” Natti said. “Last year was the most fun I’ve had in a long time. They gave everything they had to give and that’s pretty rare with high school athletes. I’ll miss that going into the gym every night.”
His departure is a big loss for Lisbon.
“He’s going to be missed, not only by me as an AD but by his players,” said longtime Panthers athletics director Les Poore. “The players looked up to him, respected him and worked hard for him. He’s done a good job and I’ll miss having him.
“I am happy that he has the opportunity in Groveton. But I am bumming because I am losing a solid coach.”
As for hoops, Natti it taking a timeout. He’s not planning on joining the staff of longtime Groveton coach Mark Collins, who just wrapped up his 32nd season with another trip to the final four.
“Mark’s done alright without my help,” Natti said with a laugh. “I think he’ll be OK.”
