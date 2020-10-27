H.S. Hoops: Newport’s Roy Takes Reins At Profile

One door closed and another opened.
And Endicott College’s loss is the North Country’s gain.
Mitchell Roy last week was named Profile School’s new varsity basketball coach. It’s the first head coaching job for the 22-year-old Newport (Vt.) native and Canaan High School alum.
“I am really excited and looking forward to a great opportunity,” said Roy, who spent two years as a manager and two years as a student-assistant hoops coach under Kevin Bettencourt at Endicott College before graduating from there in in 2020.
Roy takes the reins from Rob Ash, the interim coach who filled in admirably on late notice for third-year Profile coach Justin Stroup last winter. The Division IV Patriots will look to build on a 3-13 season in which they missed the playoffs.
Roy brings with him energy and a passion for hoops. His vigor to coach began soon after graduating from Canaan High School in 2016.
“I love basketball so much, but I didn’t have the skill level to play at the college level,” Roy said. “When I was looking at colleges, I emailed eight or nine coaches about being part of a program and the only one that emailed back was Endicott and coach Bettencourt. He took me in under his wing. I saw the impact he had on his players and said, ‘this is something I really wanted to do.’”
Roy was slated to be back working with the Endicott basketball program this winter, but with the uncertainty around a 2020-21 season there because of COVID-19, Roy changed direction.
“I’ve thought a lot about having my own program at the high school level. This was the perfect opportunity,” Roy said.
He impressed Profile athletics director Jack Bartlett in their initial meeting.
“He came up here for an interview and we were having a pep-rally day at school,” Bartlett said. “I asked him if he wanted meet some of the boys and they just gravitated toward him. Mitchell brings this energy that I like. And the program needed a new face, a more up-to-date kind of basketball. His coaching philosophy just jives with mine.”
Roy’s perspective on hoops: keep it simple.
“I have a player-based approach,” Roy said. “We’re not going to have a million plays. I really want to break down the fundamentals, really focus on defense and player movement on offense.
“It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, but if you can get kids to buy in and be excited and give their best effort, all the way through the program, then we can get moving in the right direction. We’ll just take a day-by-day approach and have a purpose every day.”
Bartlett thinks he found another diamond in the rough.
“I liked how up front he was,” Bartlett said. “Mitchell told me right away he could be one-and-done here. And you know what, one of the best coaches ever here, Clay Jenkins, was one-and-done. He led the middle school baseball team to an undefeated season. And it’s not about the wins, but he infused such a love for baseball in those kids, and over the next four years in high school, they were one of the greatest groups we’ve had here. A year later, Clay was the Plymouth State coach.
“Mitchell is a good fit here, I am kind of excited.”
