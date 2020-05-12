NEWPORT — North Country varsity girls basketball coach Christiane Brown will not return next season.
Brown, who wrapped up her 12th season in charge of the Falcons’ program this winter with a trip to the Vermont Division II semifinals, was informed by NCU athletics director Phil Joyal at the beginning of April her contract won’t be renewed for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster ride,” said Brown, a 17-year physical education teacher at North Country Union Junior High School. “It’s definitely one of the toughest things I’ve ever experienced in my life, unfortunately.”
Joyal said he made the choice to move the girls basketball program in another direction. The decision became public at a remote school board meeting on May 4.
“I am certainly appreciative of all of the time and effort that Christiane has put into the girls basketball program over the past 12 years,” Joyal said.
A search for a new head coach is underway. Joyal said he hopes to have a new leader in place by the end of the current school year.
The NCU assistant coaches, meanwhile, had their contracts renewed, Brown said.
“It was definitely not my choice to leave,” she said. “It wasn’t our choice as a coaching staff.”
The Falcons had a memorable 2019-20 season.
North Country earned the No. 2 seed in the D-II tournament, the highest in program history, and took a 10-game win streak into the final four — just the Falcons’ third trip to the semifinals all-time. The season ended with a 47-27 loss to Harwood at Barre Auditorium.
Brown was named Lake Division coach of the year in 2016-17. She guided NCU to a 78-33 record over the last five seasons, including a D-I final four berth in 2018.
“I am very fortunate and thankful for the support of players, parents, coaches and community members,” Brown said. “I have the utmost respect and appreciation for the girls basketball coaching staff. Their support and devotion to the program has been outstanding. I am proud to be a Falcon and a member of this community.”
North Country will lose two senior starters to graduation — Grace Giroux and Sarah Guertin. The Falcons return two first-team All-Lake Division players in McKenna Marsh and Riann Fortin, along with rising sophomore starter Cora Nadeau, among others.
“I will definitely still support the girls,” Brown said. “I am not ready to put the whistle away. I’ll do some self-reflection sort of speak and figure out where I go from here. I love where I work, where I teach. I am more than a coach, I am a teacher and I am invested in this community. I am definitely going to support them.”
