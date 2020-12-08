H.S. Hoops: North Country Union Claims Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award

North Country Union High School was awarded the Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award for the 2019-20 basketball season.
The award, handed out by the Vermont High School Basketball Officials Association, is a recognition of positive sportsmanship across the boys and girls programs, varsity and sub-varsity teams, and home and away games.
The recognition process has officials nominate school communities at the end of the season based on in-season evaluations. After each game, officials evaluate the coaches, players, fans, and administration. After a committee review, the top schools are selected.
North Country will be presented with an award banner in January that will be hung in the gym.
In 36 years as a basketball coach at Bradford Academy and Oxbow Union, Mona Garone raised and set the bar for girls high school basketball in Vermont, especially in the Upper Valley region of the state.
She is one of three Vermont girls basketball coaches to win over 500 games and her teams made 31 final four appearances, 18 trips to the finals and captured 10 state championships. Her teams also won 14 league titles and she had five undefeated seasons. Starting with a 23-0 mark and a state title in 1984-85 to midway through the 1987-88 season, Oxbow won a state-record 74 straight games.
Garone was the recipient of many state, regional and national basketball coach of the year awards. She was also one of the coaches in the 1994 Kodak National Girls High School All-American Game in Jackson, Tenn., sponsored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
“We are honored to have been selected to receive the Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award,” said NCU athletics director Phil Joyal. “I believe this award represents a concerted effort by coaches, students and fans to create a positive basketball environment at North Country.”
