H.S. Hoops Ousts 1-and-1 Free Throws, Sets New Foul Limits

One-and-one free throws are being tossed out of high school basketball.
Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” This change (Rule 4-8-1) eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations basketball rules committee at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis.
The rule will apply in Vermont, said Lauren Thomas, assistant executive director at the Vermont Principals’ Association.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association also adheres to NFHS playing rules, though its basketball committee will meet in October to officially discuss any impacts on rule changes, NHIAA executive director Jeff Collins said.
In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter, and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the basketball rules committee. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
The Caledonian-Record asked a few local coaches their thoughts on the key rule changes. Below are their responses.
Eric Berry, LI girls coach
“In part, I like the change. However, I would argue that it creates fewer opportunities for rough play. It will allow for more aggressive play in the beginning of the fourth quarter, which is fine. I do like two shots instead of the one-and-one.”
Patrick Rainville, SJA boys coach
“This at first glance appears to be a positive change for high school basketball. A similar rule was applied a few years ago in women’s college basketball and is aligned with FIBA. I could foresee this helping teams sustain their defensive pressure knowing the team fouls reset after each quarter. Overall this should help the flow of the game.”
Aaron Hill, Hazen boys coach
“I do not like the rule at all. I think it will lead to more physical play. Teams that press and foul a lot will benefit greatly because now they get more fouls before being penalized. In many AAU tournaments teams don’t shoot until you get to 10 fouls. My feeling is that it will lead to more physical play. I also don’t like the idea that there is no one-and-one at the end of the game.”
Dale Prior, Littleton girls coach
“It aligns more with the women’s college game. With the team fouls resetting each quarter, it will allow teams to adjust strategies without having to worry about the number of fouls going into the second and fourth quarters.”
Trevor Howard, Littleton boys coach
“I mostly like it. Resetting fouls each quarter is good. That will speed up some games. No one-and-ones, I don’t like.”
Among the other rule changes, the throw-in procedure for frontcourt violations was simplified in Rules 7-5-2 through 7-5-5. When the ball is in team control in the offensive team’s frontcourt and the defensive team commits a violation, a common foul prior to the bonus, or the ball becomes dead, the corresponding throw-in by the offensive team will be at one of four designated spots determined by where the infraction took place. The designated spots are either the nearest 28-foot mark along each sideline or the nearest spot 3 feet outside the lane line on the end line. The one exception is when the defensive team causes a ball to be out of bounds, the throw-in shall be the spot where the ball went out of bounds.
Throw-in administration was also addressed in a change to Rule 7-6-6. When an official administers a throw-in to the wrong team, the error can be fixed before the first dead ball after the ball becomes live unless there has been a change in possession.
Rule 9-3-3 was amended to allow a player to step out of bounds and return to the court if the player gains no advantage. A player is penalized only if, after returning inbounds, the player is the first to touch the ball or avoids a violation.
