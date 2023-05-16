H.S. Hoops Ousts 1-and-1 Free Throws, Sets New Foul Limits
SJA's Kaylee Weaver fires a free throw during the Division I girls basketball championship at Patrick Gymnasium on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

One-and-one free throws are being tossed out of high school basketball.

Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” This change (Rule 4-8-1) eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.

