ST. JOHNSBURY — If the St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers want to defend their Division I title, they’ve got a lot of work to do.

Star guard Michel Ndayishimiye scored 24 of his game-high 31 points after halftime, visiting Rice Memorial buried 13 3-pointers and the Green Knights put on an electric display of offense in a 91-73 rout in the hoops season opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Monday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.