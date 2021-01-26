GROVETON — Emily Schafermeyer had the hot hand on Tuesday night. She fired in a trio of triples among her 15 points that helped Groveton hand Lisbon its first loss of the young season, 49-28.
GHS coach Tim Haskins was pleased with Schafermeyer. “She was coming off a bad shooting night and had the confidence to take the good shots and it paid off. She had some timely baskets.”
Nodia Davenport was also in double digits for the Eagles, scoring 11 in her first game back this season. Schafermeyer, Davenport and Melissa Kenison drained a three in the first quarter. Kenison collected nine rebounds and seven points in the win.
While the Panthers struggled offensively in the first quarter and produced only four points, the Eagles rattled off the last nine points of the frame to establish a double-figure lead they relinquished only once. Worse yet for Lisbon was a third foul at the buzzer for playmaker Sara Brown, who watched the second quarter from the bench.
“That hurt,” said LRS coach Nikki Woods. “She sees the floor so well. It’s a learning experience for her. Sara is so aggressive and she needs to learn when to pull it back and when to turn on the fire. Kendal Clark came in off the bench to help.”
The Eagles increased their 12-point lead in the second by three points for the 27-13 lead at the half. The Eagles gave the Panthers seven of the nine points (six from Katie Clark) on the line. Schafermeyer struck twice to keep the lead. Lisbon went to the line 26 times to eight for GHS, all in the first half.
Brown returned after break and made an instant impact. She ignited a 10-3 run, setting up Moriah Jellison and Peyton Clark, then scored herself. A third assist, to Peyton Clark, and a Aiden Jesseman basket knocked the spread to nine, 32-23. It stayed there until Julie Grover scored her only basket for the Eagles to end the third.
Schafermeyer nailed her third triple to open the fourth and the Panthers were held to three points in the final frame.
“We just can’t finish in the end and we have to make sure we’re finishing those good passes,” Woods said.
Haskins was glad to see his team bounce back from a tough loss in Colebrook. “We knew Lisbon played scrappy defense.”
Lisbon will host Lin-Wood while Groveton is home with White Mountains Regional on Friday.
LISBON (2-1): Katie Clark 1-4-6; Sara Brown 1-0-2; Peyton Clark 2-1-5; Aiden Jesseman 3-2-8; Moriah Jellison 2-1-5; Kendal Clark 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 10-26-FT 28.
GROVETON (2-1): Julie Grover 1-0-2; Madison Ash 3-0-6; Nodia Davenport 5-0-11; Emmalee Deblois 3-2-8; Melissa Kenison 3-0-7; Emily Schafermeyer 6-0-15. Totals: 21-FG 2-8-FT 49.
LRS 4 9 12 3 — 28
GHS 16 11 9 13 — 49
3-Point FG: G 5 (Schafermeyer 3, Davenport 1, Kenison 1). Team Fouls: L 13; G 23. Fouled Out: G, Pape.
