WOODSVILLE — Woodsville’s starting five is a seasoned bunch and they looked in midseason form in Thursday’s opener.
Elijah Flocke poured in 23 points, Cam Tenney-Burt added 21 and the Engineers opened their 2021 pandemic basketball season with an 84-48 romp over visiting Colebrook.
Woodsville shared the ball, pushed the tempo, splashed eight 3s and scored at will inside. The Engineers scored 54 points in the middle two quarters to overwhelm the undersized Mohawks.
“The Woodsville kids played well,” said Colebrook coach Ryan Call.
Flocke attacked the rim early and often in the afternoon affair (4 p.m. tipoff), muscling his way to 10 2-point buckets. Tenney-Burt, the former Lisbon Panther, displayed his silky smooth jumper throughout. He hit a couple of threes, scored from mid-range, and got to the rim among his eight baskets.
The other Woodsville starters also made it look easy. Michael Maccini and Corey Bemis, a typical starter who came off the bench for Thursday’s game only, pumped in eight points apiece while big man Cam Davidson scored six. Jack Boudreault, a freshman who started in Bemis’ place, finished with eight points.
Jamie Walker, the Engineers’ coach in his 21st season, knows he has a talented starting five. They all played key minutes last season, Bemis, Tenney-Burt and Flocke returning starters from a 14-6 squad that reached the Division IV quarterfinals.
“I figured they would play well tonight and they did,” Walker said.
The key for the Engineers this season is developing a bench.
“The rest of the group has not played a varsity minute,” Walker said. “Our season will depend a lot on how the bench players come along throughout the season.”
In a blowout win Thursday, Walker didn’t learn much about his reserves. But tougher games lie ahead.
“We can’t rely on five guys if we want to go far,” Walker said. “We need to find the next two or three guys off the bench.”
Carson Rancourt led Colebrook with 15 points. The Mohawks trailed 20-12 after the opening quarter, but once the Engineer offense got rolling, the visitors couldn’t keep up.
“We didn’t really compete tonight,” Call said. “If we want anything to happen for us, we need to fix that.”
Colebrook hosts Littleton on Monday. Woodsville visits Profile on Tuesday.
COLEBROOK (0-1): Carson Rancourt 5-2-15, Sam Villa 1-0-3, Kolten Dowse 2-1-6, Marik Boire 2-2-8, Kaiden Dowse 4-1-9, Maddox Godzyk 1-2-4, Keenan Hurlbert 1-1-3. Totals: 16-FG 9-15-FT 48.
WOODSVILLE (1-0): James Dooley 2-0-4, Corey Bemis 3-1-8, Cam Burt 8-3-21, Michael Maccini 3-0-8, Jack Boudreault 3-0-8, Cam Davidson 3-0-6, Elijah Flocke 10-3-23, Bobby Valiant 1-1-3, Austin Roy 1-0-3. Totals: 34-FG 8-12-FT 84.
CA 12 11 16 9 — 48
WHS 20 23 31 10 — 84
3-Point FG: C 7 (Rancourt 3, Villa, Ko. Dowse, Boire 2); W 8 (Bemis, Burt 2, Maccini 2, Boudreault 2, Roy). Team Fouls: C 11, W 16.
