H.S. Hoops: Tenney-Burt’s 27 Helps Woodsville Wax Lumberjacks

LINCOLN — Cam Tenney-Burt canned six triples and finished with a game-high 27 points as Woodsville powered past Lin-Wood 76-41 on Wednesday.
Elijah Flocke added 16 points and Corey Bemis 14 for the Engineers, who scored 47 first-half points, buried 10 threes and motored to their third win in as many games.
Cam Clermont paced the Lumberjacks with 23 points.
Woodsville’s big game with Littleton slated for Friday was called off as the Crusaders are currently on a two-week program pause because of COVID-19.
The Engineers are scheduled to host Division III White Mountains on Monday at 5:30.
WHS (3-0): James Dooley 1-0-2, Corey Bemis 5-1-14, Cam Tenney-Burt 10-1-27, Michael Maccini 2-0-5, Cam Davidson 3-0-6, Nick Vigent 3-0-6m Elijah Flocke 5-6-16. Totals: 29-FG 8-11-FT 76.
LW (1-3): Clermont 7-4-23, Perry 2-0-4, Avery 3-0-6, Tower 0-2-2, Leblanc 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 6-9-FT 41.
WHS 25 22 17 12 — 76
LW 6 13 20 2 — 41
3-Point FG: W 10 (Bemis 3, Tenney-Burt 6, Maccini); L 5 (Clermont 5). Team Fouls: W 15, L 9. Fouled Out: L, Avery.
