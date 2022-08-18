H.S. Notebook: Area Teams Move Up, Down In New-Look Divisions; Barrel Bowl Moved To Thursday

The Vermont Principals’ Association earlier this week unveiled updated divisional alignments for its main sports: Soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. The divisions are based on enrollment size of girl and boys counts and will remain for a two-year cycle starting with the 2022-23 school year.
Among the changes for the area schools include:
North Country Soccer Drops To D-II
The Falcon boys and girls soccer programs both had strong seasons last fall in Division I. This year, they will be moving to D-II.
“It certainly helps us,” NCU athletic director Phil Joyal said. “I think North Country fits as a Division II school for sports across the board.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to compete in D-II. We compete against these teams in the regular season and it will be great to be able to stay and compete in the D-II playoffs.”
Both teams will remain in the Capital Division. The NC softball and baseball teams are the lone two core Falcon sports programs that will play in D-I this year.
The boys soccer team last fall won 10 games and earned the No. 7 seed in the D-I tournament.
The girls program, meanwhile, won 11 games and reached the D-I quarterfinals.With the return of Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen players Sabine Brueck and Charli Kellaway, some key additions and many important returnees, expectations will be high in Newport.
Lake Region Girls Hoop Back In D-II
The Rangers girls, playing in both D-II and D-III, have enjoyed significant success over the past four seasons — reaching three state finals games (D-II in 2019 and D-III in 2021 and ‘22) and capturing the crown in 2021. Lake Region also was named a quad champion in D-III in 2020 after the season was abruptly canceled because of COVID a day before the start of the final four.
This winter, after three seasons in D-III, the Rangers are headed back to D-II for at least a two-year cycle. LR was in D-II from 2012-19.
“I am excited by it,” said Lake Region coach Joe Houston, who will be headed into his 10th season at the helm this winter. “I’ve long felt the top teams in D-II and D-III are pretty well aligned. Going back to last year, we had two five-point games with Spaulding, which ended up in the title game. We were the D-II runner-up in 2019. And there were some people disappointed that we didn’t stay in D-II in 2020 to avenge that loss.”
Fellow area I-91 schools North Country and Lyndon are also in D-II, which will spice up the rivalry series when the season turns to the postseason.
“We play a lot of D-I and D-II teams in the regular season anyway we’ve proven over the years we’re a contender in either division. And we’re looking forward to our rivalries pushing over into the playoffs. It will be really fun.”
Danville/Twinfield Softball Co-Op?
Perennial Division IV softball contender Danville has formed a cooperative squad with Twinfield while moving up to D-III. While listed as such on the VPA’s updated alignment board, the move is not concrete and is merely a precautionary move, Danville AD Randy Rathburn said.
“This was a process initiated in the winter of 2021-22 anticipating we would both have low numbers for the upcoming 2023 season,” he said. “We had to go through the cooperative process with the understanding that we could back out of it if need be.”
If the numbers are good in Danville, the Bears will stay put in D-IV. The final decision will be made closer to softball season.
Barrel Bowl Moved To Thursday Night
Due to a shortage of football officials, the annual Barrel Bowl between Lyndon and North Country was moved from Friday to Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. It will be the first rivalry game between the schools since 2019.
Last year’s Barrel Bowl was canceled the week of the game after NCU forfeited because of COVID-19 within the program. There was no Barrel Bowl in 2020 after the VPA opted for a 7-0n-7 touch football season instead of a traditional 11-on-11 tackle football campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In Barrel Bowl 14 in 2019, Lyndon edged North Country 19-14.
Fall Championship Dates Unveiled
The VPA on Tuesday announced tentative dates for this fall’s high school championships. Among the locations includes Orleans Country Club hosting the Vermont boys state golf championship on Oct. 13.
Bass Fishing
Saturday, Oct. 8 at South Hero
Cross-Country Running
Saturday, Oct. 29 at Thetford Academy
Field Hockey
Saturday, Nov. 5 at location TBD
Football
Saturday, Nov. 12 at Rutland High School
Girls Golf
Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Williston Golf Club
Boys Golf
Thursday, Oct. 13 at Orleans Country Club
Soccer
Friday, Nov. 4 and/or Saturday, Nov. 5 at location TBD
Volleyball
Saturday, Nov. 5 (tentative) at location TBD
