BETHLEHEM — Doug Kilby spent 31 seasons leading the White Mountains Regional boys soccer team.
This time, he was on the other bench.
The 65-year-old longtime soccer mentor made his coaching debut for the Profile Patriots on Monday, guiding the New Hampshire Division IV club to a 2-0 victory over his former program.
“The White Mountains fans, they were saying it was ‘good to hear your voice again,’” said Kilby, who retired from the Spartan sideline following the 2018 season with a 273-225-35 record.
Speedy sophomore Mufeed Dubha scored twice to pace the Patriots to the season-opening triumph. Profile has a talented group of players in 2022, returning a number of key cogs that helped the program reach the D-IV final four a season ago.
After coach Brett Detamore stepped aside after last year’s final four, Profile was in the market for a new coach.
“Really the story isn’t about me,” Kilby said. “A friend of mine, Bruce McLaren, sent me a text that Profile was looking for a coach and he said he would drop my name to Jack Bartlett.”
Bartlett, the Profile athletic director and girls soccer coach, went to work on recruiting Kilby.
“I wasn’t interested at first, but Jack persisted,” Kilby said. “I said, ‘I got to talk to my wife first.’ I was looking for her to say no, but she said, ‘yes, you love doing it.”
“At the interview with Jack, I was hooked by the way he talked about the kids on the team. They had a little taste of success last season and they are a good bunch of kids who love the game.
“After that, I texted back and said, ‘I’ll do it.’”
Kilby said he watched Profile play over the summer and was surprised at the talent. He said senior midfielder Adam Bell played a great second half on Monday and goaltender Danny Burnell stood tall with a couple of key saves. Pearson Freligh and Alex Leslie also added assists.
“The team has size, good athletes; we need some polishing, but we got some speed,” Kilby said. “The potential is here to make a run.”
The Patriots routed Pittsburg-Canaan 5-1 on Wednesday and will visit Groveton on Friday.
NADEAU RAISES BAR
North Country senior student-athlete Cora Nadeau raised $385 at last Saturday’s Newport Country Club Ladies Invitational.
Competitors purchased a ticket that allowed Neadeau to drive for them on Hole No. 7, Falcon athletic director Phil Joyal wrote on Instagram.
Nadeau wanted all proceeds to go to mental health awareness. As a result, all funds will be donated to the NCUHS Hope Happens Here Chapter. HHH is a primarily student-led group that aims to spread awareness and eliminate the negative stigma associated with mental health.
Nadeau is on the golf and soccer teams in the fall and is a standout on the basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.