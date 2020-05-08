H.S. notebook: St. J quarterback earns prestigious honor

St. Johnsbury Academy senior quarterback Trey Alercio was recently elected into the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions both in the classroom and on the playing field during his high school career.
Each year, the National Football Foundation selects six Vermont high school scholar-athletes to be honored along with the “Most Courageous Athlete,” and the “Community Service Award” winner.
In the past four years, six Hilltoppers have been honored. Alercio joins Collin Urie (2016), Jasper Rankin (2017), and Renwick Smith (2018) as scholar-athletes inducted. He also joins his brother, Shane, “Most Courageous Athlete Award” recipient (2017) and Jake Cady, “Community Service Award” recipient (2018).
At 6 feet and 185 pounds, Trey Alercio threw for over 2,600 yards and 28 TDs while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes in helping the Hilltoppers reach the Division I state final this past fall. He was picked for the Vermont North-South senior all-star game and the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, slated for August.
“I am very proud of Trey for all that he has accomplished and all that he has had to overcome to achieve that success,” said SJA coach Rich Alercio. “I am equally proud of our football program. I cannot imagine there is another high school in the country to have six players honored by the National Football Foundation in the last four years. But the pride does not stop with those individuals who have achieved those distinctions. We have returned scores of quality citizens to their families and our community.”
WRESTLING CHANGES: The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) made some changes for the 2020-21 season and beyond, many of them related to the rise in numbers of female wrestlers.
“These rule changes are some of the most prolific modifications in the history of high school wrestling,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee. “The rules committee made necessary, drastic changes to attract more young people to our sport without sacrificing the health and safety of the participants.”
Among the changes, a legal uniform must be worn now during weigh-ins, for both genders. This will allow officials to begin to conduct weigh-ins together.
Also, the NFHS has removed a hair-length rule nationwide after Tennessee successfully experimented with relaxed hair restrictions this past season.
Previously, a wrestler’s hair could not “extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar” in the back, below earlobe level on the sides or below the eyebrows in the front. Those confinements, along with the requirement that a hair cover be used for hair that exceeded said limitations, were deleted.
But hair control devices cannot be hard, abrasive or sharp. Hair covers must be attached to the ear guards. Since hair length is no longer restricted, pulling an opponent’s hair will now be considered as unnecessary roughness during a match.
GATORADE: Gatorade announced that it will give out Player of the Year awards to spring athletes in 2020, even though most seasons nationwide were canceled because of COVID-19.
