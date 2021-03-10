H.S. Notebook: Three Locals Named To Vermont Shrine Roster; Ballinger, Winot To Play In College

Three Northeast Kingdom football players will get one final shot on the high school gridiron.
Zebb Winot and Jaden Hayes of St. Johnsbury and Isaiah LaPlume of North Country will represent Vermont in the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl — the 68th annual all-star clash pitting the top seniors from the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire.
The game is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Castleton University.
Last year’s Shrine Game was canceled because of COVID-19 — the first time the contest was called off since its inception in 1954.
If the game is played this summer, it would be the first tackle football game since the conclusion of the 2019 high school season. This past fall, Vermont high schools played a 7-on-7 one-hand touch season, a ruling made by the Vermont Principals’ Association and state officials.
Winot, Hayes and LaPlume were key contributors to their respective programs throughout their varsity careers.
Winot, at 6 feet, 240 pounds, was a four-year starting defensive lineman (played LB this fall in 7v7). He also played running back, tight end and H-back on offense. Winot will play college football at Castleton University, the school announcing his commitment Monday on social media.
Excited to announce the newest member of the Spartan Brotherhood, Zebb Winot! #WeAreSpartans #MolonLabe pic.twitter.com/vDXfa6MrME— Castleton Football (@CastletonFB) March 8, 2021
The 6-foot, 220-pound Hayes was a three-year starter as a defensive end and offensive guard for the Hilltoppers. This year he played linebacker and running back.
“He may have been our running back even if we played 11v11 this year,” St. J coach Rich Alercio said.
“Jaden and Zebb have a rare combination of size, strength and athleticism that will allow the Shrine coaches the flexibility of playing them at a variety of positions.”
Isaiah LaPlume, a 6-foot, 270-pound lineman for North Country, was a four-year varsity player — playing on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I’m very happy for Isaiah,” Falcons coach Lonnie Wade said. “He has worked very hard in the offseason every year. For him and the other seniors, they were heartbroken to learn that they would not have a regular football season. I know he was very excited when he found out he was chosen for the Shrine game.
“For us as a program, it’s exciting and an honor to have a player selected. We look forward to watching him play in the game and represent North Country and our community.”
New Hampshire won the rivalry 21-9 in 2019, ending Vermont’s three-game winning streak. The Granite State leads the all-time series 48-16-2.
Ballinger To Play Hockey at Anna Maria
North Country’s Julia Ballinger on Monday signed to play hockey at the next level for Division III Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass.
The senior defender is a two-year captain for the Kingdom Blades, who took an unbeaten record into their senior day contest with Missisquoi on Wednesday.
Congratulations to NCUHS Sr Defender Julia Ballinger for singing her letter of intent to play for @AMCWomensHockey next year. #FalconPride #vthshockey @neksports @BeniAsh12 pic.twitter.com/8DJm1oEv67— Phil Joyal (@NCU_Athletics) March 8, 2021
“Julia is an all-around high-skilled player who has elite skating and puckhandling abilities in our league,” said Blades coach Jim Davis. “Her offensive attacking-style as a defenseman often changes a game’s momentum at any given moment. Often, people look at the offensive statistics of an athlete to determine their importance to a team. For me, championships are won based on defense and Julia’s defensive skill gives the Kingdom Blades the opportunity to win a championship.”
“She has been one of the leaders on this team these past two years and has played a key role in our overall success. And most importantly, she is just a great person to have in our program. We would not be where we are without her. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to coach her and watch her develop as a student-athlete and a young person in our community.”
