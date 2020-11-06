Four area teams get a crack at state championships this weekend.
St. Johnsbury takes aim at a 7-on-7 touch football regional crown Saturday at Fairbanks Field while in soccer, there will be three north vs. south showdowns.
The Littleton boys and girls both visit Sunapee. The boys play Saturday, seeking the program’s first crown and the girls go Sunday, hoping to bring home the first title since 2012.
The sixth-seeded Hazen girls, meanwhile, fresh off a winning in PKs on Thursday at Danville, travel to Manchester (Vt.) to challenge No. 1 Proctor on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Spaulding (4-4) at St. Johnsbury (8-1)
St. J Area Regional Championship
WHEN/WHERE: Saturday at Fairbanks Field, noon
Head-To-Head: St. J swept the two regular-season meetings, 35-24 and 20-14
Last Game: Spaulding ousted North Country 45-24; St. J dispatched U-32, 62-22
Players To Watch: St. J: Quinn Murphy, QB; Colby Garey-Wright, WR/QB; Zebb Winot, Geoffrey Hauver, WR; Sam Begin, WR; Jaden Hayes, WR; Fritz Hauser WR. Spaulding: Andrew Trottier, QB; Ethan Benoit, WR; Isaiah Terrill, WR; Christian Titus, WR; Aiden Blouin, WR; Ethan Touchette, K.
Storyline: Different format, same result for the St. J football program. After playing in the Division I title game in 2016, ‘17 and ‘19, the Hilltoppers are back once again, this time vying for a 7-on-7 touch regional championship.
And they’ve done it after losing a majority of the starting lineup last season to graduation.
“We are resilient,” said St. J coach Rich Alercio. “This group, with only three seniors and no returning starters at their position, has been able to maintain the level of success that has become the standard in our program.”
They face off against Spaulding, which has rattled off four straight wins since starting the season 0-4, two of those to the Hilltoppers.
Quinn Murphy tossed five TDs to five different receivers in the first meeting and Garey-Wright (two) and Murphy combined to throw three in the second game.
The Tide, which ousted North Country in the semifinals, has lots of speed on offense.
“On defense, we must have formation recognition and route identification,” Alercio said. “Receivers need to run precise routes and eliminate drops. Quarterbacks must make good decisions in their read progression and throw the ball accurately.”
NOTES: St. J’s only loss came to Lyndon 35-34 in overtime. … Trottier, the Tide QB, was the signal-caller for U-32 last season. Touchette buried all six extra-point attempts in the semifinals. … Hauser leads SJA in receiving with 57 catches for 632 yards. Begin leads in TD catches with 10.
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
No. 6 Hazen (6-5) vs. No. 1 Proctor (13-0)
Division IV Championship
When/Where: Saturday, At Applejack Stadium, Manchester, 1 p.m.
Head-To-Head: None
Last Game: Hazen toppled No. 2 Danville 3-1 in PKs; Proctor beat No. 5 Rivendell 3-0
Storyline: After starting the season 0-5, the streaking Wildcats have won six straight, including Thursday’s tense win in penalty kicks over No. 2 Danville in the semifinals.
The team’s four seniors, Alleigh Gabaree, Macy Molleur, Natalie Geoffroy and Bartlett, have keyed the turnaround.
Their poise and experience stabilized a young Wildcats roster that includes no juniors, five sophomores, three freshmen and two eighth-graders. All four came up big in Thursday’s win. Gabaree made 24 saves in net, Molleur scored her sixth goal of the playoffs, Geoffroy anchored the team’s defense, and Gabaree, Molleur and Bartlett all converted their penalty kicks.
“We’ve really been enjoying ourselves on this great run and have really focused on working hard together as a team,” HU coach Harry Besett said. “When we started the playoffs we were coming off a run of three wins in a row and set a goal to make it to the championship game. Our girls are thrilled that we’ve put the work in and met that goal.”
Now the Cats, chasing their first crown and playing in their first title game since 1987, face their toughest test of the season — a meeting with undefeated defending-champion Proctor playing in its 10th straight final.
The Phantoms have nine shutouts and conceded just three goals. They’ve scored 77 goals (6.4 per game) with star striker Maggie McKearin accounting for 33. The powerhouse will be seeking their seventh championship in the last 10 years.
“I’ve been looking at Proctor all week and mentally preparing for what we’ll be up against,” Besett said. “I’m confident that we’ve got one of the best defenses that they’ve faced all season and one of the best offenses that they’ve faced all season. We’re aware that they’ve got a couple of very dangerous forwards that will score at will against us if we’re sloppy.
“Our goal is to enjoy playing in a state championship and give the best performance that we’ve got in us. If we can do that, we’ve got a serious shot at lifting the trophy at the end of the afternoon.”
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
Littleton (10-2) at Sunapee (10-2)
Division IV Championship
When/Where: Saturday at Sunapee, 2 p.m.
Head-To-Head: None
Last Game: Littleton rallied past Profile 2-1; Sunapee nipped Pittsfield 3-2.
Storyline: Littleton and its 12 seniors are on the doorstep of a major milestone — the soccer program’s first crown.
Aided by the play of a handful of impact freshmen, including semifinal goal-scorers Joelvy Perez and Grady Hadlock, the Crusaders broke through to their first state final since 2017. They were eliminated in the semifinals the last two seasons.
“This is an exceptional group of kids,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “They are very close as a group and they work extremely hard. On this team it doesn’t matter who scores the goals or who makes the big play on defense, they are just excited for the guy who does. They all have the same goal, support everyone and play for each other.”
Saturday’s clash will be the third straight finals appearance for the Lakers, who won in 2018 and lost 2-0 last fall to Newmarket. Their two losses this season came to D-III foe Mascoma.
“Sunapee is very well coached, Jack [Iacopino] has been around a long time and will have his guys prepared,” Driscoll said. “They are similar to us in they are senior loaded. Our senior group had a heartbreaking OT loss to them two years ago in the semis. Both sides have some familiar faces from that game. They are very strong up the middle, led by [Jackson] Cooney up top and [Parker] Reed in the midfield. They are very solid though the backfield and don’t give up many goals.”
Littleton is ready for redemption and its seniors guide the way. Parker Paradice leads the Crusaders in goals and assists while goalkeeper Josh Finkle has five shutouts. Landon Bromley, Stephen Lucas and Isaac Piette lead the defense while Austin Marquis and Kyle Huynh control the midfield.
“In a game like this, it will come down to a few big plays. Who will stand out, step up and make that big play to swing the momentum. And what team can capitalize on any mistakes,” Driscoll said. “We are the underdogs, they are unbeaten in Division IV and playing at home. We have been told all year its Sunapee and everyone else, so now we get our chance and the boys are up for the challenge.”
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
Littleton (14-0) at Sunapee (13-0)
Division IV Championship
When/Where: Sunday at Sunapee, 2 p.m.
Head-To-Head: None
Last Game: Littleton dropped Moultonborough 6-3; Sunapee doubled up Portsmouth Christian 4-2.
Storyline: Littleton graduated more than half of the starting lineup, including a a majority of the defense after a trip to the semifinals last fall. But that didn’t slow the Crusaders, who have run roughshod through their 2020 schedule.
They are unbeaten at 14-0, and led by 100-point scorer Olivia Corrigan, the team has outscored its opponents 78-8. But it’s not just Corrigan. Behind a diverse attack including Bre Lemay (hat trick in the semis), Carrie Meunier, Hannah Brown, Kaylee Manzella and others, and a strong defense that includes among others Jaiden Ridlon, Lauren McKee, Nathaly Rossi and goaltender Emily Mainous, LHS is primed to make a run at its first title since 2012.
“We can’t wait,” said Crusader coach Clinton Brown. “We are ready and I think we have peaked at the right time.”
The playoff road has been long. Because of a randomly-generated postseason draw, Littleton will be playing its fifth road game of the playoffs on Sunday. Awaiting Littleton is Sunapee, the defending champ that has won three of the last four D-IV titles. The Lakers, led by coach Myles Cooney, yielded just two goals during the regular season.
“I don’t think they have better skilled players, or have better athletes, or are better conditioned,” Brown said. “I think it comes down to the mental side of the game. You have to be strong, learn as you go and pick each other up when something goes wrong. Be a team.”
