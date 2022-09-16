H.S. Roundup: McPhaul’s Tally In Overtime Keeps Profile Unbeaten
Buy Now

Profile's Ella McPhaul centers a pass during a 2-1 overtime win over Moultonborough in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. McPhaul scored the game-winner in overtime to push the Patriot record to 7-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BETHLEHEM — Ella McPhaul scored in overtime to lift the unbeaten Profile Patriots to a 2-1 victory over visiting Moultonborough in a Division IV clash on Friday.

The Panthers (3-2) went up 1-0 late in the first half on a floating shot from Maddie Colby.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.