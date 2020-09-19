BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Fast start. Strong finish.
Grady Millen knocked in the go-ahead goal 15 minutes into the second half and the Littleton Crusaders held off host Profile 2-1 to kick off the 2020 regular season.
The season began three weeks later than usual because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but LHS wasted little time finding the back of the net.
Freshman Joelvy Perez ran onto a chipped pass over the wall from Kyle Huynh to make it 1-0 Crusaders in the game’s second minute.
Profile battled back, knotting the game 1-all in the 21st, freshman Riley Plante tapping home a rebound off a bending Max Ritter blast from 40 yards out. Ritter’s rocket shot bounced off LHS goaltender Josh Finkle, then off the crossbar before Plante got a foot on it in front of net.
In the 55th minute, Littleton’s Austin Marquis got loose and let fly a shot from 18 yards. Profile goalkeeper Killian McKim made the save, but Millen one-timed the rebound to make it 2-1.
A second yellow card on a Profile player with 15 minutes to go left the Pats a man down for the duration. Finkle, meanwhile, made a diving save with under 10 minutes to go to preserve the win.
It was a promising first game for Littleton, which returns seven starting seniors, but is also mixing in five freshman, two of them starters.
“The freshman really stepped up and played some big minutes today,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said.
Littleton hosts Berlin in its home opener Monday. Profile is at Woodsville on Tuesday. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, GORHAM 1: In Gorham, Brayden White tallied and Robby Southworth notched his first varisty goal to lead the Spartans to a road win in the season opener.
White’s goal came on a PK in the 29th minute and Southworth’s tally came on a volley off a cross from Logan Rines in the 69th minute.
The Gorham goalkeeper had two stellar saves to keep the Huskies in the game. The first came in the opening half on a hard shot from Brody Labounty and the other on a White shot.
WMR outshot Gorham 15-7.
“Overall the team played well,” said WMR coach Andy Cliche. “Great work up front from Southworth and Kegan Nelson. Solid work from Parker Valdez on defense and Labounty and White at midfield.”
WMR hosts Profile on Friday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 5, PROFILE 2: In Bethlehem, Lauren McKee scored three times and Olivia Corrigan netted a pair to power the Crusaders in the season opener.
Madison McLaren tallied both goals for the hosts, who led 1-0 before the Crusaders scored twice in less than a minute to take a 2-1 lead to halfitme.
Littleton goaltender Emily Mainous made five saves. Profile’s Annabella Mullins had three in the first half while teammate Morgan Presby made two in the second half.
Littleton is at Berlin on Monday and Profile is at Woodsville on Tuesday. Both games are at 4.
WOODSVILLE 10, LIN-WOOD 0: In Lincoln, Leah Krull netted five goals and Olivia Sarkis scored twice and added two assists in the Engineers’ rout.
Maddie Roy added a goal and an assist, Emily Prest scored once and Annabelle Townsend chipped in a goal and two assists for Woodsville, which outshot the hosts 34-1.
The Engineers host Profile on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 0, GORHAM 0: In Whitefield, the Spartans celebrated their seniors in a season-opening draw, including Lily Kenison, Lexi Demming, Alyssa Fryman, Fayth Cooper and Nicole Gross.
The Spartans had 11 shots, but couldn’t slip one past the Gorham goalkeeper.
In addition to the seniors, several players contributed to the match, WMR coach Steve Welch said. “Adrienne Foster played well at center-mid and Delaney Robinson contributed off the bench with a great performance. Carissa Challinor played in goal and had four saves, including a clutch stop off a breakaway in the 88th minute.”
The Spartans will play at Profile on Friday at 4 p.m.
