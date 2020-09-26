LYNDON CENTER — Quarterback Jack Young passed for 463 yards and tossed seven touchdowns as North Country Union started fast, then held on to beat host Lyndon 48-34 in a historic high school football season opener Saturday at Robert K. Lewis Field.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 football season is being playing in a passing only, 7-0n-7, one-hand touch format. A small crowd — limited to 150 spectators in Vermont — was masked up and socially distanced on a sun-splashed, foliage filled afternoon.
Young picked apart the Vikings from the outset. The Falcon senior’s seven touchdown passes went to six different receivers. His first three, one each to Isaiah LaPlume (1 yard), Kyle Martin (1) and Shawn Fearino (10), helped NCU grab a 19-0 lead with 13:30 left in the second frame (games consist of four, 15-minute quarters with a running clock).
Also scoring TDs for North Country were Trevor McAllister (8 yards), Jared Larivee (24), Fearino (47) and Gabe Baraw (10).
Larivee finished with five catches for 126 yards, Fearino hauled in six for 90, Wyatt Descheneau grabbed eight for 69 and Baraw had four for 46 to lead the Falcons.
Young tossed three interceptions.
Zach Hale and Cam Berry split time under center for the Vikings. Hale finished with 213 passing yards, four TDs and a pair of picks. Berry had 143 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.
Trevor Lussier hauled in 10 catches for 159 yards and a score, Austin Wheeler snagged four balls for 90 yards and a pair of TDs and Parker Mitchell had a 51-yard score among his two receptions.
Down 19-0, Mitchell’s long score from Berry helped Lyndon trim the deficit to 19-6. But NCU answered to make it 33-6 at half.
A 34-yard score from Hale to Lussier and an 18-yard strike from Hale to Wheeler at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth gave LI life at 33-22, but the Falcons squashed the rally on a Young-to-Fearino 47-yard catch and run.
North Country hosts St. J on Tuesday under the lights at 6. Lyndon hosts Spaulding at 4, also Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
BMU 5, CRAFTSBURY 2: In Craftsbury, all four Blue Mountain scorers notched their first varsity goals in a season-opening victory.
Karli Blood scored twice and had two assists to the power the Bucks, while Kaori Moulton (goal, assist), Jordan Alley (goal, assist) and Keegan Tillitson all had a memorable day.
Down 5-0 Craftsbury (0-1) got two goals back late. Savannah Boyce scored on an assist from Ida Eames, who later tallied with 10 seconds left in the game.
BMU’s Emma Gray and Craftsbury’s Ashley Princ each made 12 saves.
“As a whole I am very happy with our level of play for our first game,” said Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp. “We have a number of new faces in our starting lineup and they really stepped up today. We made runs throughout the game and have several just misses. Our defense set the tone early by playing aggressive and not allowing Craftsbury any clean looks at the goal. I give Craftsbury a lot of credit, they played hard from start to finish.”
BMU (1-0) is at Twinfield on Wednesday at 4.
