H.S. Skiing: Bell, DiMaggio Pace Patriots At Bretton Woods

Elaina DiMaggio and Emme Bell each scored wins as the teammates paced Profile to a alpine skiing sweep at Bretton Woods on Monday, the second high school meet in four days at the North Country mountain.
DiMaggio won the morning two-run GS while Bell claimed the afternoon-two run slalom. DiMaggio was also runner-up in the slalom while Bell snagged second in GS.
Lin-Wood swept the boys meet, beating out runner-up Profile (results below).
The Kanc race at the rope row in Lincoln is slated for Thursday. It is split into two groups. White Mountains, Gorham, Woodsville will ski during day while Lin-Wood, Profile and Littleton will compete during the evening.
RESULTS
GIRLS GS
Team
1. Profile 392; 2. Lin-Wood 377; 3. White Mountains 353; 4. Woodsville 346; Gorham, inc.; Littleton, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Elaina DiMaggio, Profile 1:06.33; 2. Emme Bell, Profile, 1:07.08; 3. Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, 1:07.69; 4. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:08.33; 5. Ella Stephenson, Profile, 1:09.79; 6. Hadi Corey, Lin-Wood, 1:09.86; 7. Ella McPhaul, Profile, 1:10.10; 8. Nora Riendeau, White Mountains, 1:10.11; 9. Sienna Mack, Lin-Wood, 1:11.40; 10. Angela D’Orazio, Littleton 1:11.49.
GIRLS SLALOM
Team
1. Profile 390; 2. Lin-Wood 381; 3. Woodsville 354; 4. White Mountains 340; Gorham, inc.; Littleton, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Bell 56.65; 2. DiMaggio 58.56; 3. Pickering 58.84; 4. Price 59.40; 5. Corey 1:02.40; 6. Mack 1:03.32; 7. Stephenson 1:05.67; 8. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville, 1:07.40; 9. McPhaul 1:07.53; 10. Jillian Clark, Lin-Wood, 1:09.20.
BOYS GS
Team
1. Lin-Wood 388; 2. Profile 384; T3. Gorham 354; T3. Littleton 354; 5. Woodsville 247; Berlin, inc.; White Mountains, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood 1:04.11; 2. Charles Loukes, Lin-Wood, 1:04.50; 3. Adam Bell, Profile, 1:04.94; 4. Jack Price, Profile, 1:05.98; 5. Coen Mullins, Profile 1:06.15; 6. Silas Weeden, Lin-Wood, 1:06.75; 7. Andrew Wilson, Lin-Wood, 1:07.94; 8. Dylan Modzelewski, Lin-Wood, 1:08.03; 9. Kobe Toms, Profile, 1:08.06; 10. Owen McPhaul, 1:09.15.
BOYS SLALOM
Team
1. Lin-Wood 392; 2. Profile 369; T3. Littleton 359; T3. Gorham 359; 5. Woodsville 246; Berlin, inc.; White Mountains, inc.
Individual (two-run combined)
1. Loukes 51.05; 2. Morris 52.39; 3. Price 55.41; 4. Weeden 55.87; 5. Wilson 57.57; 6. Nolan York, Gorham 1:00.00; 7. Asher Donati, Lin-Wood, 1:00.40; 8. Toms 1:01.19; 9. Kaden Brantley, Profile, 1:03.38; 10. Travis Wright, Littleton, 1:04.46.
