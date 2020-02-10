Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
MIDDLEBURY — They’re among the two top teams in the state, and St. Johnsbury Academy and South Burlington skied like it Sunday morning at Middlebury Snow Bowl, with the Hilltoppers nicking the Wolves by one point for the win on refreshed snow in slalom competition.
“CVU hosted it, it was going to be at Mt. Ellen but it got moved to the Snow Bowl,” SJA co-coach Patrick Anderson said. “We’re glad it did, it’s a wonderful place to race. Sometimes you can have too much [new snowfall] before a race, but it got cold enough and they did a great job preparing the course.” The trails have real personality, including the undulating racecourse, he noted. “It had real nice pitch, the it flattened out some.” From the top, the cold bluebird day afforded spectacular view of the Adirondacks and surroundings, he added.
