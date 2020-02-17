Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
After everything was tallied up – boys and girls nordic and alpine skiing – St. Johnsbury Academy posted best score at last Friday’s Skimeister, the annual all-things-skiing event at Burke Mountain and Kingdom Trails. The Hilltoppers outscored three other teams in the final carnival score (see below), while two others, U-32 and Mt. Mansfield, didn’t have enough skiers for a team score.
For the second straight year, St. Johnsbury Academy’s Maggie Anderson was named girls Skimeister for top proficiency in both disciplines. Noah Foster of the Lyndon Vikings almost made it a local sweep but was runner up to boys Skimeister Jonah Roberts of Champlain Valley Union. Tommy Zschau, meanwhile, won the alpine race just ahead of LI runner up Jack Willard. Conditions were such that “we didn’t have to reset the [alpine] course once, it stayed firm and fast all day,” said John Kresser, coach of host Lyndon Institute.
