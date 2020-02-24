EAST BURKE — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys claimed the NVAC District giant slalom team championship at Burke Mountain on Monday.

In almost-ideal conditions, St. J junior Tommy Zschau was the individual winner with a combined time of 1:38.32 as the Academy posted the low team score of 35 points, topping second-place CVU (44) going into today’s slalom.

