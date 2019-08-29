ST. ALBANS — Kameron Dunsmore’s second goal of the game came in the 73rd minute of Thursday’s fall season opener, and BFA-St. Albans held on for a 2-1 Division I soccer win over North Country Union.
It was 1-0 for the Bobwhites when David Gratton evened it with 15 minutes left in regulation. Dunsmore’s game winner then came seven minutes later.
