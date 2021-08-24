The champs are back on the pitch.
A year after a historic run to the New Hampshire Division IV girls soccer title, the Littleton Crusaders are up and running in preparation for the 2021 high school season.
The Crusaders last November erased a 2-0 deficit against defending champion Sunapee, then triumphed 3-2 (4-3 in penalty kicks) to return the crown to Littleton for the first time since 2012. The Crusaders also became the first New Hampshire girls team to rally from a two-goal deficit and win a championship in 126 state finals.
But it’s officially time to turn the page on the undefeated 15-0 season.
The Crusaders, who started practice last Monday, return a talented group. But they will have some holes to fill.
“We have a boatload of work to do,” said fifth-year coach Clinton Brown.
Gone are six graduated seniors Nathaly Rossi, Hannah Brown, Carrie Meunier, Jayden Ridlon, Jocelyn Cosentino and star forward Olivia Corrigan, The Record’s 2020 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
The Littleton roster also took a hit with the departure of standout senior-to-be goaltender Emily Mainous — one of the hero’s of last fall’s state title game. She recently moved out of town.
“That’s a tough loss,” coach Brown said. “You really have to love that position and Emily did. She lived it every day.”
The Crusaders also lost part of the brains of the operation, as assistant coach Tristan Tuite stepped away.
“It will be tough not to have Tristan around,” Brown added.
The Crusaders, however, are a strong program. They graduated six seniors starters in 2019, then won the title in 2020. Leading the way in 2021 will be a plethora of returning standouts, including midfielders Lauren McKee and Josie Bryant, strikers Bre Lemay and Kaylee Manzella, and sweeper Kaitlyn Ilacqua.
“Lauren will take on a big role for us. She’s ready to go,” Brown said. “Bre and Kaylee are looking good and are really stepping up. Josie was a utility player for us last year, but she has really developed and gotten stronger. She’s impressed me. Kaitlyn is only a sophomore, but she is just a great kid and a great player. She’s a leader and not afraid.”
Littleton will be young on defense. And they will have to overcome a lack of numbers. The Crusaders have just 14 players in the program (a typical year they have 20-22).
“It’s tough,” Brown said. “Maybe we will have to look at seventh and eighth-graders for varsity. There’s not a lot of room for error.”
Nonetheless, Brown is excited about the season. “We have talent returning,” he said. “We had some young girls coming in that show promise. We have seniors and juniors who have returned, who haven’t played in a while, and they’ve turned my head.”
Replacing Mainous in goal will likely be Taytum Adams, a defender last season. “She’s not afraid to get the ball,” Brown said. “That’s half the battle.”
Littleton opens the season at Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
“The potential is there and energy in practice is sky high,” Brown said. “They work hard and the team camaraderie is good.”
