ST. JOHNSBURY — Top-seeded but overlooked, St. Johnsbury was itching to make a statement.
Boy, did it ever.
Denzel Ebohon buried a 15-yard strike with 18 minutes to play and the Hilltoppers staved off No. 8 South Burlington in a thrilling Division I soccer quarterfinal at Cary Field on Friday.
Gardner Auchincloss had a goal and assist and Robert Wood also tallied, as the Academy booked a ticket to its third semifinal in four years.
The Hilltoppers were forced to give up their customary Metro schedule this season due to school travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead they played a shortened five-game slate and went 5-0 against Capital Division foes.
They were eagerly anticipating Friday’s tilt with South Burlington.
“I told the guys before the game this is what we’ve played all season for, to play against a Chittenden County team,” said St. J coach Stephen Levesque. “Others were counting us out and we wanted to prove ourselves and we did that today. We played as a team, kept our heads and stayed mentally focused. The big message for us is that we can play with anybody.”
Wood put St. J up 1-0 with 16 minutes left in the first half, the defender rising high in front of goal and heading home a perfect cross from Auchincloss.
The hosts struck again a minute into the second half, Auchincloss heading in a rebound right in front of South Burlington goaltender Tenzin Yeshi to make it 2-0.
But the Wolves (5-6-1) stormed back. Jonas Miller slotted home a slick cross from Thomas O’Leary with 31:54 remaining and Sumner Nenninger, less than two minutes later, smoked a shot that beat St. J goaltender Savino Argutto to knot the game 2-all.
Reeling briefly, St. Johnsbury caught a break with 20 minutes to play as Nenninger lost his cool. After being taken down with a tackle, Nenninger popped up and shoved a Hilltopper player. He was given a yellow card, his second of the game, then shown a red card, leaving St. J a man up.
A minute later, Tommy Zschau’s corner kick bounced out to Ebohon, who buried the go-ahead goal from 15 yards.
“Our game plan was to shut No. 10 [Nenninger] down. He’s a very good player,” Levesque said. “Having him out of the game was the spark we needed.”
The Hilltoppers will host Saturday’s winner between Burlington and Burr and Burton in Tuesday’s semifinals.
“This year’s team, they work hard,” Levesque said. “They like playing with each other. They’ve been a fun group to coach all year.”
