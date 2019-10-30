Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
North Country's Olivia Beauchesne, holding ball, readies for a throw in attempt next to the Colchester student section during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Alexis Lefaivre, right, and Colchester's Brooke Booska collide going for a head ball during the Falcons' 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
From left, North Country players Addy Cook, Corrinne Royer and Grace Giroux react during pregame introductions before a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
From left, North Country players Alexis Lefaivre, Sophie Haugwitz, Addy Cook, Corrinne Royer and Grace Giroux react during pregame introductions before a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Olivia Beauchesne, holding ball, readies for a throw in attempt next to the Colchester student section during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Olivia Beauchesne, holding ball, readies for a throw in attempt next to the Colchester student section during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Alexis Lefaivre, right, and Colchester's Brooke Booska collide going for a head ball during the Falcons' 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Grace Giroux advances the ball upfield during a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
From left, North Country players Addy Cook, Corrinne Royer and Grace Giroux react during pregame introductions before a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
From left, North Country players Alexis Lefaivre, Sophie Haugwitz, Addy Cook, Corrinne Royer and Grace Giroux react during pregame introductions before a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country goaltender Addy Cook makes a save during a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Alexis Lefaivre heads the ball over a Colchester defender during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Josie Chitamber heads the ball during a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country goaltender Addy Cook makes a save during a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country goaltender Addy Cook makes a save during a 1-0 overtime loss to Colchester in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Olivia Beauchesne, holding ball, readies for a throw in attempt next to the Colchester student section during a 1-0 overtime loss to the Lakers in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
COLCHESTER — North Country’s dream season came to a screeching halt in overtime of Wednesday’s Division I semifinals at Colchester High School.
Madison Chagnon tallied with a 1:51 left in the first overtime, lifting third-seeded Colchester to a 1-0 victory over the seventh-seeded Falcons in a nip-and-tuck thriller and spoiling NCU’s bid at a first appearance in a girls soccer state final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.