LYNDON CENTER — Jorge Roson had a goal and four assists as Lyndon Institute crushed Oxbow 6-0 on Thursday for won its second straight victory.
With a hat trick, all three of Alejandro De Cardenas’ goals came in the first half as LI drilled Olympian goalie Dylan Bearce with pressure throughout. Bearce had 20 saves, while Vikings goalkeeper Sage Gosselin made two saves for his second shutout of the season.
(0) comments
