H.S. Soccer: Rangers Do It Again, Stun Raiders For Berth In Final 4

EAST MONTPELIER — The Rangers rearranged the bracket.
Again.
Josh Cole’s first-half strike stood up as No. 15 Lake Region knocked out No. 7 U-32, 1-0, in a Division II quarterfinal on Friday.
The Rangers did not win a game during the regular season, but the Northeast Kingdom boys pulled off their second playoff upset in four days and are headed to their fifth semifinal in six years.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said LR coach Malcolm Cheney. “We know we’re a good team and our regular-season results aren’t indicative of our abilities. We are pretty banged up right now, but the boys are hungry and excited for the semis.”
Lake Region (2-7-2) will play Saturday’s No. 6 Montpelier-No. 3 Harwood winner in Tuesday’s final four.
“We know whoever we play on Tuesday, they are both well coached and hard to break down,” Cheney said. “Were playing with house money but know we can compete with anyone. Playoff soccer always require grit and that’s something we have plenty of.”
The Rangers on Friday played without key midfielder Logan Ingalls against a Raiders (5-5) squad that beat them 3-0 on Oct. 20.
“They’re a very talented team up top,” Cheney said. “Caleb Svayg had another standout game and is making a name for himself as one of the best CBs in the state. “With Logan Ingalls out we knew we had to adjust our style and played with an additional midfielder. Mitchell Poirier, who has started at outside back all year, started today at CM and played very well defensively, limiting their opportunities through the middle of the field.”
Cole, meanwhile, deposited the game’s lone goal in the 18th minute, dribbling around the defense before firing a shot in the back of the net.
“We just love the game of soccer and we work hard for it,” Cole said. “And we have a bunch of talent with the seniors this year, so it’s all coming together.”
Goaltender Connor Ulrich finished with six saves for Lake Region, including a brilliant diving save with five minutes left in the first half.
The Rangers’ improbable season continues.
“Seeds don’t matter at all,” Ulrich said. “The real season starts as playoffs start.”
