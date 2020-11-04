Update: Burlington-St. J Semifinal To Be Played Thursday

UPDATE: The school announced Wednesday afternoon that Burlington and St. J will play Thursday at 2 p.m. The Vermont Health Department copmleted a contract-tracing investigation and determined the Academy could return to in-person instruction.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Wednesday’s scheduled Division I soccer semifinal between Burlington at St. Johnsbury Academy is postponed and its status in jeopardy following a second positive COVID-19 test within the Northeast Kingdom school community.
The school announced late Tuesday evening that all athletics were suspended and the school was shifting to remote learning for the balance of the week after a second member at SJA tested positive for the coronavirus.
In an email to the school community, Headmaster Sharon Howell announced the individual was last on campus last Thursday. The school is working with the Department of Health to confirm the case, conduct contract tracing and determine close contacts.
The Academy also suspended all other in-person activities.
Earlier on Tuesday, the school announced the Health Department’s contact tracing investigation found no close contacts at SJA stemming from a positive case within the school community that came to light late Monday. The individual who had tested positive had not been on campus since Oct. 22.
The top-seeded Hilltoppers (7-0) and fifth-seeded Burlington Seahorses (8-2-2) were originally scheduled to play Tuesday, but snow and cold weather pushed the game to Wednesday.
With Wednesday’s game off, there’s little time to resolve the situation. The state championship game is slated for Saturday at Burlington High School.
Bob Johnson, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association said he wouldn’t rule out changing the date of the title game, but that isn’t in the plans right now, according to the Burlington Free Press.
If St. J and Burlington square off Thursday or Friday, the state title game will remain on Saturday. No. 3 Essex topped No. 2 Champlain Valley 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday.
“It’s not ideal, but if they have to play back-to-back, they can do it,” Johnson said.
