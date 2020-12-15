H.S. Soccer: St. J’s Auchincloss, Zschau Named To 2021 Twin State Roster

St. Johnsbury standout seniors Gardner Auchincloss and Tommy Zschau were picked to represent Vermont at the 2021 Twin State/Lions Cup all-star soccer clash.
The game, to be played next summer on July 17, in Hanover (N.H.), features the top seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire. Game time is to be determined. The 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19.
Auchincloss and Zschau, named to the Vermont I Division All-State and All-Metro first team in November, helped lead the Hilltoppers to an unbeaten regular season and a berth in the Division I semifinals this fall.
