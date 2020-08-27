DANVILLE — Jeremy Withers is returning to the Danville sideline.
After taking a year off in 2019 after five seasons guiding the Indians varsity boys soccer team, the 41-year-old Danville native is once again grabbing the reins.
“I am very excited to be back,” said Withers, noting he stepped down prior to last season to spend more time with family. “I still regret not coaching last year, but I never had the opportunity to coach any of my kids and it was fun to assist with my older daughter (Avery, 16) and coach my younger daughter (Carly, 11) in soccer.”
Withers succeeds his replacement, Jim Davis. Danville went 4-9-1 last fall, losing in the first round of the Division IV tournament as the No. 10 seed.
Withers was the Danville junior varsity coach in 2010 and ‘11 and the head coach from 2014-18. In five seasons leading the Indians, Withers compiled a 32-42 record. His best season came in 2017, Danville going 9-4-1 and reaching the D-IV quarterfinals. The program’s last title came in 2010.
“I really enjoy soccer and enjoy coaching the kids,” said Withers about his decision to return.
He comes back amid the coronavirus pandemic and all the knowns and unknowns that go with it. On top of a delayed start and a shortened season, athletes and coaches will have to follow a substantial list of health and safety measures that includes wearing a facial covering during play.
“The masks will be one of the biggest challenges, might even turn some kids away,” Withers said. “It may look different, but we’ll try and make the best of it.”
Practices can officially begin the first day of school, Sept. 8. Games could start as early as Sept. 19. The regular-season ends on Oct. 24.
“This season to me is not about winning or losing but getting these kids back together and having some fun,” Withers said. “I hope we can make a season of it.
“I don’t know what to expect. There’s definitely going to be some hurdles, we’ll see if we can get over them.”
