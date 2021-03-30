H.S. Track And Field: Thornton-Sherman Grabs Pair Of Top-Seven Finishes In Myrtle Beach

St. J Academy Evan Thornton-Sherman grabbed a pair of top-seven finishes while setting a new school record this past weekend at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Competing against top high schoolers from around the country, the junior Hilltopper standout snagged seventh place in the boys 5,000-meter championship heat on Friday. He led the first six laps of the 12 ½ lap race, finishing in 15:42.01.
Riley Hough of Michigan won in 14:47.99. Thornton-Sherman’s Vermont rival Brady Martisus of Essex took sixth in 15:20.88.
In Saturday’s Emerging Elite two-mile final, Thornton-Sherman earned fifth place with a time of 9:24.73, 12 seconds back of twin-winner Hough (9:12.72). Thornton-Sherman’s time broke the St. J Academy record held by Kyle Powers (9:28.88) set in 2008.
High school practices begin for Vermont high schoolers on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.