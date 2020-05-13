H.S. wrestling: Hilltoppers grapple with Black Bear fall

ST. JOHNSBURY — Blood, sweat and tears.
All three were caked into the second floor of the Black Bear Tavern & Grille.
“The place kind of stunk from all the sweat on the walls, but we kind of liked it,” said Mike Verge, the 12th-year St. Johnsbury Academy wrestling coach. “We didn’t want anyone taking our space. We liked the musty smell and all the character of the place. We enjoyed all of that.”
The iconic building on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury was leveled on Tuesday, but it’s where the St. J Academy wrestling program leveled up.
“The place meant a lot to us,” Verge said of his squad’s practice facility, the Hilltoppers’ home for nearly a decade. “That was our own little building. We had all the news articles on the wall, team pictures, trophies, state champions. We are definitely going to miss it.”
For nine of the past 10 years, the SJA wrestling program spent its days and nights making the Black Bear a home away from home. The upstairs had two mats, a weight-room area, lockers, a players’ only space and memorabilia of the program’s achievements spread across the walls.
But the structure owned by the Academy wasn’t usable prior to this school year because of the building’s growing health and safety issues. The cost to renovate and maintain was too high. The Hilltoppers were moved back to the Field House for the 2019-20 season.
On Tuesday, the Black Bear was razed.
The loss cut deep.
“There are memories there that can’t be replaced,” said SJA senior Wilder Hudson, Vermont’s state runner-up at 170 pounds.
“There is a lot of hard work, a lot of sweat, a lot of character-building in there,” said Verge, who had his wedding reception in the facility, formerly known as the Lincoln Inn, in 1996. “That building meant a lot to me, personally.”
St. J wrestling moved into the Black Bear 10 years ago, in Verge’s third year as coach. In their time there, the Hilltoppers have become one of the state’s top programs. They’ve produced 11 state individual champions, including one in each of the past 10 years. They’ve finished in the top four as a team over that span.
“With coach Mike, he always taught us what you put in is what you get back and there was a lot of sweat and tears and plenty of blood in the place,” said Hudson, who is leaving in the fall to study international marketing at Coastal Carolina while joining the Air National Guard.
“The place had that Rocky type of feel. When we left school and the whole dress code, the tie came off and it was time for business. It gave you a tough personality, and I will take those lessons with me and be better for it.”
Before Black Bear, the team practiced in the Academy mezzanine — the small room overlooking the SJA swimming pool, which is now used as a St. J faculty weight room.
It wasn’t big enough to house Verge’s vision.
“It was small, only enough room for half a mat,” he said. “We had to hold two practices a night, one for smaller kids and one for bigger kids.”
Anders Hahr came to the rescue. Then an Academy senior and wrestler, Hahr used his senior Capstone project to pitch the idea of the wrestling team moving to the Black Bear and turning the upstairs of the banquet hall into a full-time wrestling space.
It became home the following season. And it provided the wrestling team major opportunities it didn’t have, including flexible practice times and among others, not having to spend 30-45 minutes a practice rolling and unrolling wrestling mats.
“The kids could come in and wrestle anytime, and in the offseason. It gave them a space of their own,” Verge said. “Like a basketball gym, there are always nets and hoops. It’s nice to have the wrestling mats always down.”
The facility also gave the Prospectors youth wrestling club a place to flourish — the kids getting in two practices a week and letting the youngsters observe their favorite varsity heroes from in close.
“It was the best wrestling practice facility in Vermont, if not New England,” Verge said. “We were really proud of it.”
For St. J senior Hunter Verge, who became just the second-ever Vermonter to win four state titles in four different weight classes and is headed to wrestle at Division I Clarion University (Pa.), the Black Bear meant everything.
“I pretty much grew up there since my dad started coaching, and not being able to wrestle there my senior year was definitely heartbreaking,” he said. “It’s definitely a big loss, a place I am going to miss a lot.”
Tuesday morning, an excavator rolled along a pile of rubble, ripping apart what remained of the Black Bear structure. From across the street, photos of St. J wrestlers could still be seen pasted to what was left of the building’s back wall.
“We’ve tried clearing out most of the memorabilia, we just couldn’t get it all,” Mike Verge said.
The Black Bear is gone, but it will forever be a part of Hilltopper wrestling.
“I am just so thankful for that building,” Verge said.
