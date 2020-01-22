WHITEFIELD — Both Pelham and Bow triumphed over the White Mountains Regional wrestlers in the Spartans’ home opener on Wednesday night.

The Pythons (4-8) topped the hosts 42-24 and the defending D-III champion Falcons (6-0) beat the Spartans 54-24 to dip the Spartans to a 2-3 duel meet record.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.